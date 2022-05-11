Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Netizens have hilariously reacted to a viral photo of Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege sharing a light moment with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

In the photo, Joho is seen openly admiring Sabina’s beauty.

Netizens have urged the hunk Governor to shoot his shot, considering that Sabina Chege is among the hottest female politicians in Kenya.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.