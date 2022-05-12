Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 May 2022 – Another victim of the notorious ‘mchele gang’ has shared CCTV footage exposing a lady who drugged him and left him to die.

He met the lady who resembles a ‘mumama’ at Kentwood Address – a high-end entertainment joint along Kiambu Road.

He invited her to his table for a drink, not knowing that she was preying on unsuspecting male revellers at the posh lounge.

Although the victim did not divulge a lot of details on what transpired that fateful day, he claims the suspect left him unconscious and disappeared.

She also stole his phone and emptied his Mpesa account.

Luckily, she was clearly captured on CCTV.

This is what the victim tweeted.

