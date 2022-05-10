Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – As the world was celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, this lady took to the streets to search for her mentally unstable mother.

According to reports, her mother fell ill and became mentally unstable.

She was abandoned by her family after things went south, forcing her to live on the streets.

The caring lady shared photos on social media pampering her mother despite her mental state.

This is amazing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.