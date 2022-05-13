Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 May 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has won the hearts of Kikuyus with his hustler nation agenda and bottom-up economics.

According to a recent poll by TIFA, the DP leads in popularity in Mt Kenya with 53 percent.

Just to show you Ruto’s influence in the Mt Kenya region, this Kikuyu businessman has branded his lorry with Ruto’s slogans.

He is a diehard of the second in command to an extent of using his own resources to drum up support for him.

Watch video.

