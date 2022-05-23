Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – Former Presidential candidate Nazlin Umar has petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to block former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from vying for the presidency in August.

Raila is the Azimio presidential candidate and his running mate is Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua.

Unlike in the past elections, Raila Odinga is enjoying massive support from the current government and incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In her petition, Nazlin Umar claims Raila should be blocked from vying for the presidency because even IEBC itself wants to rig him in.

“IEBC wants to use people’s IDs to rig the elections for Raila Odinga, he must be barred from vying,” Omar stated.

Umar further stated that IEBC seems to be favoring Raila Odinga and this is unconstitutional since the Constitution states that the commission must treat all presidential candidates equally and not take sides during the election.

