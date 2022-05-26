Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday surprised Kenyans when he asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive him for the many wrongs he has done to him.

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park, Nairobi, Ruto acknowledged he had fallen short of his boss’s expectations and said he had also forgiven the president as they are all humans.

“As you head to retirement, it is my prayer that God gives you every aspiration of your heart and makes it possible for you to enjoy the legacy you have built.

“As a DP, I may have fallen short of my boss’s expectations and I ask for forgiveness,” Ruto said.

“I have also been hurt by many people and on this prayer breakfast, I forgive everybody, I want us to go into this election free of the debt of hurt.”

And in response to Ruto, Uhuru wished the DP the best of luck as he vies for the presidency in August and promised that, by God’s blessing, they would meet again in the future.

Uhuru’s remarks made Ruto happy as evidenced by his exuberant smile.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.