Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Revered blogger and social media activist, Robert Alai, has lectured former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for saying he will not participate in the Azimio-One Kenya coalition’s running mate vetting process.

Kalonzo, who spoke to one of the local dailies on Tuesday, said it will be “demeaning” to attend the interviews because he should be an obvious choice for the position.

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” Kalonzo said.

Reacting to Kalonzo’s hard stance, Alai, who is vying for the Kileleshwa ward seat on the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) ticket, alleged that the Wiper party boss’s decision to skip the Interviews has United Democratic Alliance(UDA) prints written all over it.

According to Alai, Kalonzo Musyoka should report for the interview or simply keep off.

“What kind of inspiration do you give to young people when you tell them that interviews are just humiliations? What nonsense is this? UDA’s kind of thuggery and big man syndrome won’t be brought to Azimio,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.