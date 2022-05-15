Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 15, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has issued a message to Kenyans after Deputy President William Ruto picked Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate in August.

In his address on Sunday, Ruto said he has picked Gachagua as his running mate because he is a loyal politician and a brilliant ground mobiliser.

Reacting to the appointment of Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate, Raila, through his campaign spokesman Prof Makau Mutua, said the coalition of Ruto and Gachagua is a union of thieves.

“Two thieves running for President and Deputy President. Bring it on!” Makau Mutua wrote on his Twitter page.

Revealing the name of his running mate on Sunday, Dr. Ruto said the Kenya Kwanza coalition had aligned the various agendas of the allies to align with Kenya Kwanza’s economic plan in a 17-hour conference.

On Saturday, there was a pull and push at Dr. Ruto’s residence on Karen Street as he was expected to announce his running mate.

At that time it was expected that he would announce that Tharaka Senator Professor Kithure Kindiki or Mr. Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.