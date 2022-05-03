Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 3, 2022 – A vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislator has revealed what former Prime Minister Raila Odinga did after the burial of former President Mwai Kibaki on Saturday that has angered members of the Kikuyu community.

Speaking on Tuesday in Kabarnet town, UDA aspirant Reuben Chepsongol claimed that Raila lacked respect for the Kikuyu and African culture by starting his campaigns in Nyeri the next day when the county and family of late former President Mwai Kibaki were still mourning.

The MCA said Raila should have waited for one to two weeks before going back to Nyeri for his Azimio la Umoja campaigns. He blamed Raila’s advisors, saying they are the ones who misadvised him.

“I want to tell Raila Odinga’s advisors that they have advised their boss badly. Culturally, when a family buries their beloved one, they are given time to mourn the departed in peace for at least one or two weeks…but after attending Kibaki’s burial, Raila engaged himself in politics the next day in Nyeri.

How is this possible? Doesn’t Raila have a culture? Tradition dictates that you first give time to the family and the county to mourn their leader before going back to campaign in that region. You have shown us bad manners. That is the reason why people were sad because you broke Kikuyu’s traditions and culture,” Chepsongol said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.