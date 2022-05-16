Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna has reacted to the nomination of Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August

In a Twitter post on Monday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, argued that the choice of Martha Karua to deputize Raila Odinga is magnificent for those who want the ODM party leader out of political power in August.

The general said Karua ran for president in 2013 and did poorly by garnering only 43,881 votes countrywide.

Miguna concluded by saying Karua will assist Raila Odinga to retire in peace in 2022.

“The choice of Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate is MAGNIFICENT news for those committed to RETIRING the ODM leader. Martha Karua ran for president as a WOMAN in 2013 and got 43,881 from the entire country. Goodbye Odinga. Retire in peace!,” Miguna stated.

