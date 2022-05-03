Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 3, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua faced a hostile crowd when she was drumming up support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in Kirinyaga County on Monday.

Karua, who was accompanied by Raila, faced fierce resistance in Kutus, where youths associated with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) started heckling the Azimio brigade.

Karua, who was angered by the incident, attacked the youths and told them to go and organize their own meeting instead of heckling the Azimio team.

According to Karua, the heckling crowd was simply drying their throats and insisted that Raila addresses the residents regardless of the situation.

She chastised the hecklers for their lack of knowledge.

“Those hecklers should stop being so obnoxious, Raila must speak, so your efforts to dry your throats are futile. Simply leave if you’re feeling jittery,” Karua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.