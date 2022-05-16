Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof. Kithure Kindiki’s father, Daniel Kindiki has spoken after his son was rigged out in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s running mate slot.

Instead of selecting Kindiki, who had the support of all central Kenya MPs, Ruto chose Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

Tharaka Nithi residents demonstrated over the move and Kindiki’s father was among those who protested the appointment of Gachagua.

Kindiki’s father said his son was a suitable candidate for the running mate slot based on his experience and leadership abilities.

He begged Ruto to appoint his son to his cabinet once he forms the government in August.

“My request is for Kindiki to be given a prime slot such as Interior CS when they take office,” Daniel Kindiki stated.

He also asked his son to stop any plans of vying for any elective seat in Tharaka Nithi but instead go for a national role.

