Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party members are hoping their boss, Kalonzo Musyoka, will be appointed as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

Kalonzo, 68, is among 10 candidates who have been interviewed by Azimio–One Kenya Alliance selection panel that is tasked with identifying Raila Odinga’s deputy in August.

Speaking in Mombasa on Wednesday, the wiper members led by Sheikh Omar said they have started collecting signatures to endorse Kalonzo for the presidential bid if Raila fails to pick him as his deputy.

Sheikh Omar said Kalonzo has over 2.9 million votes and this can make him the president in August if Raila fails to pick him as his deputy.

Sources said Raila Odinga has already settled on Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, as his running mate and the ongoing Azimio interviews are just a formality.

