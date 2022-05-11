Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Wangari Karua, has revealed her next move if she fails to become former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s running mate.

Karua is among 10 potent candidates who have been interviewed by Azimio–One Kenya Alliance selection panel to become Raila‘s deputy.

Speaking on Tuesday, Karua who attended the interview on Monday, said she will be fine whether the panel chose her or not.

Karua stated that her goal is to ensure that all Kenyans have the appropriate leader, adding that she is unconcerned about whether or not she would be appointed as Kenya’s deputy president

Karua‘s sentiments come at a time millions of Kenyans are urging the former premier to choose Narc Kenya’s boss as his running mate since she is experienced and not corrupt like the rest of the candidates interested in the position.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.