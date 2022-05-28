Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 28, 2022 – Machakos County Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has reacted to reports that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is on his way back to the Azimio alliance after dumping the coalition two weeks ago.

Speaking in Narok County, during the Kenya Kwanza rally at Ole Ntimama Stadium on Saturday, Mutua said that Kalonzo Musyoka’s decision to rejoin Azimio la Umoja will not change the fact that the Ukambani region is still supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in August.

Mutua added that the Ukambani region is solely behind DP Ruto and when he returns to Azimio la Umoja he is on his own.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party boss further stated that Kalonzo was humiliated and demeaned by the Azimio la Umoja coalition when he was called for an interview and later dumped.

“I hear they have gone to speak to him and pressed him a little bit because he wants to return to Azimio. I am telling Kalonzo that even if you return to Azimio you are going on your own.

“The Kamba people are not stupid that today they are here and tomorrow there you are returning on your own,” Mutua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST