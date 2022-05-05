Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 05 May 2022 – Detectives based in Kwale county are looking for a man who attacked his estranged wife with a hammer and a knife last night, before fleeing leaving her unconscious in a pool of blood.

Caren Namubuya, 29, who was stabbed in the chest and hit on the head severally with a hammer, is lucky to be alive and is recuperating at the Lunga Lunga Sub-County hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two had separated before the attacker James Kimeu, 35, invited Namubuya to his house in a bid to reconcile. However, Kimeu locked the main door with a padlock and turned on her savagely, with a kitchen knife and a hammer.

Neighbours who heard the commotion forcefully gained entry into the house and found the victim lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The man who is a teacher at Menzamwenye primary school however managed to escape, and detectives have since launched a manhunt for him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.