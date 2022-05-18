Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has sent a message to Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua after she was heckled in her home county of Kirinyaga on Tuesday.

Karua, who was on her way to Gichugu for her homecoming party after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga picked her as his running mate on Monday, was heckled in Kutus by youths who were chanting the name of Deputy President William Ruto and singing songs in praise of United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

Reacting to the embarrassing incident, Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, said it is a big shame for Azimio La Umoja Movement to appoint a candidate who is being heckled in her backyard.

Barasa, who is a fierce UDA member, said it will be difficult for the ‘Iron Lady’ to sell Azimio in other counties when already she is having a hard time in her own county.

“Pole sana Martha Karua, Kirinyaga iko ngumu hivi sembuse County zingine?” Barasa tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST