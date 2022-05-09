Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has expressed high hopes in landing the Azimio running mate job as the interviews got underway on Monday at Serena Hotel, Nairobi.

Addressing the media after facing the selection panel, Sabina said the session was not really an interview but just a conversation with the panelists.

“The panel just wanted to know some details about me and what I bring to the table. I would say it was really not an interview but a conversation,” Sabina said.

The woman rep said she will respect the outcome of the interviews and will still stand with Azimio even if she fails to clinch the running mate slot.

“I know my chances are high but whatever the outcome I will respect the decision. I will stand with Azimio and keep supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga.”

She said that she will bring gender equality to the presidential team and appealed to women across the nation to support her.

She noted that she has enough political experience, having been a member of the National Assembly for the last 10 years and been the chair of both the education and health committee.

“My connections are good and I know I know I’m able to support my candidate,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.