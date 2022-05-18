Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Former Presidential candidate, Prof James Ole Kiyiapi, has issued a message to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka who dumped the Azimio La Umoja alliance on Monday.

Kalonzo dumped the Raila Odinga-led coalition on Monday after the former Prime Minister named Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Prof Kiyiapi urged Kalonzo to swallow his pride and support Raila and Karua for the Azimio coalition to win in round one in August.

Ole Kiyapi further stated that if Kalonzo means well for the country he should support the Azimio leaders to enable them to beat Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto.

“HE Kalonzo Musyoka is a senior politician who has a heart for this country & will introspect, & make the right decision to support fellow SC Hon. Karua.

“His lieutenants need not make impossible demands. If we believe it is about the country, then we can embrace the spirit of give and take,” Kiyapi wrote on his Twitter page.

