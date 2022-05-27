Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – Repentance and Holiness Ministry Church founder, Prophet David Owuor, was received in style after landing in Angola.

The self-declared mighty prophet of God is in the central African country for a three-day miracle crusade.

He was received like a king by his ardent followers in Angola, the majority being women.

See photos.

