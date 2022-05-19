Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua Wednesday camped in Meru County where she drummed up support for Azimio La Umoja Movement and also asked residents to support former Prime minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in August.

Karua was on Monday appointed as Raila Odinga’s running mate and she has been camping in the Mt Kenya region for the past two days popularising Azimio and convincing residents why Baba needs their support in August.

On Tuesday, Karua was in Kirinyaga County where she had 13 successful rallies in her hometown.

On Wednesday, Karua, who was accompanied by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, was in Meru County where she preached the Azimio gospel.

However, in one of the videos that have since gone viral, Karua was seen waving at an empty crowd in Meru town.

