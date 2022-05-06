Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta after he told him to resign for not helping him.

Under the current constitution, the job of the Deputy President is to be the principal assistant to the President but Ruto has abdicated his duties.

Speaking on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium during Labour Day celebrations, furious Uhuru asked Ruto to resign as Deputy President and allow him to appoint another second in command.

But in a response on Friday, Ruto, who was campaigning in Busia County, said he will not resign because no assignment has been given by the President that he has refused to discharge.

“Wale wanataka nijiuzulu kama naibu wa rais nataka waseme ni kazi gani nilipewa na rais nitekeleze na si kutimiza. I have discharged my responsibilities accorded to me by the Constitution & If there is one assignment I haven’t discharged, I dare them to tell Kenyans,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST