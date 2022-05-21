Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, 21 May 2022 – A resident of Lucky Summer estate in Nairobi has posted photos of a middle-aged man who is on police radar.
He reportedly broke into an apartment in the populous estate and stole a water pump, not knowing that he was being captured on CCTV.
CCTV images shared online show the suspected thief carrying the water pump in a sack.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
