Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Uganda’s 8-year-old Graham Shema started learning how to fly a plane at age 7.

He has flown as a trainee three times on a Cessna 172.

In 2020, he became a sensation in his country with the display of his aircraft knowledge and promising flying skills.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.