Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – In another bizarre turn, a woman appeared at Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Monday, May 23 claiming her baby belongs to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

According to Daily Mail, the unidentified woman’s outburst came during a break after Judge Penney Azcarate left the courtroom.

‘Johnny, I love you! Our souls are connected,’ the woman exclaimed as she stood up with the baby.

Depp turned to her, smiled and waved – as he often has during strange moments of the trial, which enters its seventh week on Tuesday.

The woman then held up the baby and claimed Depp was the father as a police officer approached her.

The officer escorted the woman from the courtroom, clipping off her wristband that allowed her access to the trial.

The outburst caused a bit of commotion in the courtroom that had to be calmed down.

The woman later claimed that she was doing it as a joke, but was escorted out of the trial and not allowed to return

Depp is suing Heard, claiming three counts of defamation and $50million in restitution.

Heard who was married to the actor from 2015 to 2017 – is counter-claiming for $100million.