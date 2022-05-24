Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Nick Cannon has opened up on his relationship with the mothers of his seven children as he prepares to welcome another child.

Speaking in an interview on The Big Tigger Morning Show, the 41-year-old television personality said he doesn’t need the mother of his children to like one another.

‘They don’t have to, they all get along with me.’ he said

He then talked about going to a consultation for a vasectomy which he previously opened up about on an E!’s Daily Pop segment.

Despite the appointment, Cannon didn’t totally rule out the possibility of having more children in the future.

‘My bag was different back then. I just want to be responsible as a father … I didn’t set out [for this to happen] … I just want to be the best father I can possibly be, and lean into it,’ he said. ‘I embrace all my children, I love children, but I wasn’t setting out to be Father Abraham, I just embrace it.’

Cannon currently has seven children with an eighth on the way. He shares twins Monroe and Morracan, 10, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with entrepreneur Abby De La Rosa.

The Nick Cannon Show star also shared Zen with singer Alyssa Scott who tragically died of a brain tumor at five months old.

Cannon is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi later this year.