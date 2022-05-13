Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 May 2022 – Community elders based in Bubisa, Marsabit county, have this morning surrendered 3 firearms to security officers based in Turbi.

Through the area chief Joseph Jirm, the elders surrendered two Ak-47 assault rifles and a G3 rifle, heeding a call by the government to the warring communities in the area to embrace peace as the surest way of assuring sustainable development.

The sub-county security team comprising of police, DCI and National government officers welcomed the move and urged other elders to emulate the good example set by their Bubisa counterparts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.