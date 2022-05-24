Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 24 May 2022 – Popular Akorino singer and TV host, Martin Wa Janet, was recently involved in an ugly online spat with his ex-wife Ruth Wa Mum.

Ruth, an upcoming gospel singer, accused Martin of failing to provide for their kids, claims that he vehemently denied.

He alleged that his ex-wife had denied him a chance to see their kids and playing victim to tarnish his image on social media.

Ruth and Martin got married before he became famous.

She supported him through thick and thin but after he got fame and money, he dumped her for another lady.

Below are photos of his current wife, Bitty Wamaitha.

