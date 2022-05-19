Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 19 May 2022 – Winni Wambui, the wife of the man killed in cold blood at Mirema Drive has recorded a statement at Kasarani police station.

In her statement, Wambui said she had been married to the slain man identified as Samuel Mugota for 16 years and they had three children.

For the years that they were living together as husband and wife, she believed he was a former police officer.

She also claims he was involved in the electronics business.

However, he would get physical any time she tried to dig deeper into what he does for a living.

This comes amid claims by the police that Mugota was a dangerous criminal.

Some of the items recovered from his vehicle belong to victims who had been drugged and robbed in various entertainment joints.

As the family prepares to bury Mugota, a row is already brewing between his two wives.

He had another wife, identified as Ruth Kamene, who lives in Githurai 44.

The family insists that they only know Kamene as Mugota’s wife, despite being married to Wambui for 16 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.