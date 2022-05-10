Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 May 2022 – Below is a statement by DCI concerning the mysterious deaths that occurred at a lodging in Pipeline estate, Embakasi.

Apparently, it was not a threesome sexual affair as earlier reported on social media.

Here’s the truth from DCI.

Two lovers were found dead yesterday afternoon at a lodging in Pipeline estate, Embakasi, in a mysterious incident that detectives are burning the midnight candle to unravel.

The two who were found half naked holding each other had been ushered into the facility by the room attendant, in the wee hours of yesterday morning.

However, the room attendant Caroline Mbulwa, smelt a rat after the two failed to check out 14 hours later. She walked towards the room as an eerie silence settled over the corridor usually humming with husky voices, punctuated by fits of laughter.

Several knocks on the door yielded no response confirming Caroline’s fears, prompting her to inform her employer who called in detectives based at DCI Embakasi.

The officers broke into the room only to discover the lifeless bodies of two middle aged adults who could not be immediately identified.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two may have been drugged before getting into the room. However, detectives are leaving nothing to chance.

Forensic Crime Scene investigators processed the scene scientifically before handing over to their homicide counterparts, who will undoubtedly unravel the murder mystery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.