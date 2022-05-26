Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – The mother of a 17-year-old boy who gifted Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, with a State House dummy in Narok has broken her silence.

Speaking during an interview, the woman expressed her disappointment with Raila Odinga for not fully recognising her son and his talent.

According to the single mother, she was disappointed that her son was not recognised for his masterpiece.

She explained that the disappointment was because her son – Wellington Otieno – did not receive the much-needed recognition even after presenting the dummy State House, which even had a national flag, to Raila during a rally in Narok.

“I was saddened when I saw it being reported that a group of youth from Narok gifted Raila the ‘State House’ yet it was my son who made it single-handedly,” she told Nation.

However, she was optimistic that her son will have a chance to present the gift to his favourite presidential candidate.

According to the Form Three student at Masikonde Day Secondary School, on the outskirts of Narok town, he still wants to present the gift to a candidate who will (according to Otieno) win the August 9 presidential election.

“I still want to present this gift to him in person so that he keeps it until he ascends to the real State House. I would also love to visit the real State House and even meet the current occupant, President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Otieno stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.