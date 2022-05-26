Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





The Most Popular Online Slot Games In 2022

There is just something about slots that make it a fun and easy pastime when you are looking for a chance to play against Lady Luck. It’s not like there’s a lot of strategy involved and when you factor in the countless number of themes to enjoy, slots are among the all-time casino favourites. With that said, some of the most popular online slot games for 2022 are not newbies but have been around for a while simply because of their popularity. Others are newer offerings by award-winning game developers like Pragmatic Play, which was nominated several times for this year’s industry awards. So then, what are the most popular slots games in 2022? Here’s what players and reviewers are saying.

John Hunter and the Book of Tut – Pragmatic Play

There is no wonder why John Hunter and the Book of Tut is among the most popular slots online in 2022. Not only is it developed by award winning Pragmatic Play but it is the 4th in the John Hunter series as well as being inspired by the ever-popular Book of Ra by Novomatic.

One reason why this instalment in the John Hunter series is gaining in popularity is that the visuals are far better than its predecessors. It is a 5 reel, 3 row grid that is thematically set in the centre of a desert. Pyramids are seen in the distance and the game is themed after John Hunter has returned from his journey from South America to Italy. His character is reminiscent of Indiana Jones.

Even though the graphics have been significantly upgraded, the reel ‘feels’ like a classic slot game. Symbol values are consistent with all the other John Hunter slots games, so this instalment has a huge following of loyal players.

Book of Dead – Play’n GO

Reviewers all agree that Book of Dead by Play’n GO is the absolute favourite of all slots games themed on Egypt, at least within the last decade. Having been developed just eight years ago in 2014, the return player value is at an amazing 96.21%.

One of the reasons new players like Book of Dead is because of all the welcome bonuses to be had. As in Pragmatic Play’s John Hunter series of slots games, Book of Dead features a character modelled after the popular Indiana Jones character. Also set in Ancient Egypt, it is themed on keeping the secrets of the Book of Dead elusive.

This is one of the simpler slots with the classic grid consisting of 5 reels x 3 rows. It is similar in structure to many other online video slots games. Although there are 10 paylines in total, you can play one line at a time if you wish. Symbols include the explorer Rich Wilde, Anubis, the Book of the Dead and Pharoah’s Mask.

Starburst – Netent

Now a decade old, Starburst by Netent has proven to be a slots game with lasting power. It’s interesting to note just how many of the more classic slot games are making it to the most popular lists and again, it has the classic 5-reel setup. Reviewers around the web note that Starburst has dominated online slots for many years now and there is no reason to believe it will lose any popularity in the near future. In fact, it really is one of the most popular slot games in 2022.

The game was originally developed to be played on desktop PCs but since the mobile invasion has been upgraded to a mobile-friendly format. It is one of the most popular games in casinos because of all the amazingly technical features. The game also has a number of bonus features.

Gonzo’s Quest – NetEnt

Gonzo’s Quest is a hugely popular slot game offering from NetEnt. The background story revolves around a Spanish conquistador called Gonozo and playing Gonzo’s Quest lets you enjoy his many adventures as he goes in search of gold in El Dorado. This 5-reel, 20 payline slot has some amazing animations and lots of special features, including the amazing Avalanche Reels. Here, when you see winning symbols, they explode, and new symbols appear. It is a fun and innovative feature that is likely to be incorporated into new games as they are developed.

Gonzo’s Quest has an RTP of 95.97 percent and is classed as a medium volatility game.

Wolf Gold – Pragmatic Play

Wolf Gold isn’t a brand-new release, but it has become extremely popular this year, with many players rating it as their go-to game. The gameplay is quite simple, but the visuals really draw the player in right from the first spin of the wheel. Some people find the background music irritating, but the great gameplay and fun bonus games more than make up for that. This one has an RTP of 96.01 percent and is a medium volatility game.

Why These Games Are So Popular

It isn’t hard to imagine just why these five slot games are so very popular. All are based on classic themes but with a marked upgrade in technology. Among those upgrades are the graphics that make for a much more ‘lifelike’ feel to the games.

There are multiple ways to win and because they’ve all been around for several years, players familiar with the themes come back to play again and again. If you are looking to join the slots revolution, these are the games to start with.