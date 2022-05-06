Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 06 May 2022 – A dramatic video has surfaced online showing how some armed thugs raided a bank and stole an unknown amount of money.

Despite the bank being located on a busy street, the daring thugs executed their mission in broad daylight.

In the video which can be likened to a scene from an action movie, three members of the gang are seen coming out of the bank carrying bags containing the stolen money.

They left their colleague at the entrance to keep watch.

The thugs were riding expensive sports bikes while armed with AK-47 rifles.

Interestingly, some members of the public just passed by without even realizing that the robbery incident was taking place.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.