Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, was attacked by bees while addressing a mammoth crowd at a roadside rally.

The Presidential hopeful was busy wooing voters in Nambale, Busia County with his manifesto when bees emerged out of the blue and attacked him, forcing him to cut short his speech.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

A social media user reacted to the video, saying, “Kalonzo fanya kazi kabisa’’.

‘’Huyu mzee hananga bahati,’’ another one added.

“When you are about to lie, ‘’ a comment from another social media user reads.

Watch the video.

‘The Kenyan DAILY POST.