Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – A Tik-Toker has shared a video showing how he engaged a notorious fraudster who called him and posed as an agent of a giant Telecommunication company, intending to defraud him through sim swap fraud.

At first, he pretended to be cooperating with the fraudster and even followed instructions that he was been given.

The fraudster thought that he was about to make a killing, only for him to be disappointed.

Listen how he hurled unprintable insults at the man after being cornered.

This is just hilarious.

