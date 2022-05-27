Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – Members of the public busted a fake beggar who has been conning unsuspecting passers-by in Mombasa town.

Before his cunning tricks were unraveled, he would camp along busy streets in Mombasa while seated in a wheelchair and beg money from the public.

However, his proverbial forty days reached after some members of the public found out that he was not physically challenged.

They cornered him at one of his favorite spots busy begging and ordered him to get out of the wheelchair.

This is when they realized that he was as fit as a fiddle.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.