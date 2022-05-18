Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, are inching closer to the presidency in August, going by the latest opinion poll conducted by the TIFA firm.

The poll comes two days after Raila appointed Karua as his running mate and Deputy President William Ruto appointed Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

The poll showed that if elections are held today Raila Odinga and Karua tickets will get 39 percent and Ruto and Gachagua tickets 35 percent.

14 percent are still undecided while 12 percent voted for other presidential candidates led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

This is good news to Raila Odinga since he has been trailing in polls.

However, his fortunes seem to be changing after picking Martha Karua as his running mate.

Here is the screenshot of the TIFA poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.