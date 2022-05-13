Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by Radio Africa has revealed the most likely candidate who will win the Kiambu county gubernatorial elections in August.

The race has attracted various candidates including former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo of Tujibebe Wa Kenya party, incumbent Governor James Nyoro of Jubilee Party, Kimani Wamatangi of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria who is using Chama Cha Kazi party.

According to the pollster, if elections are held today, Kimani Wamatangi of UDA will win with 26.9 percent followed closely by William Kabogo with 19.7 percent.

Moses Kuria emerged third with 14.3 percent and Wainaina Wa Jungle who is an independent candidate and James Nyoro shared 11.6 percent. Mwende Gatabaki came last with 4.1 percent.

6.1 percent of the respondents were undecided and 6.1 said they will not vote during the August 9th poll. 0.7percent said they will vote for other candidates.

Here is the graphical representation of the poll.

