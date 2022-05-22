Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 22, 2022 – A new opinion poll has shown the presidential candidate who has a huge following in Mt Kenya, a region that boasts of 5.8 million registered voters.

Mt Kenya comprises of Kiambu, Muranga, Nyeri , Kirinyaga ,Nyandarua, Laikipia, Embu , Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Nakuru counties.

The region, according to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), represents 33 percent of the total number of registered voters in the country and this may explain why every presidential candidate wants a share of the region’s vote

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are the two main candidates who are camping in the Mt Kenya region with the hope that the region will support their presidential bids in August.

According to an online poll conducted by one of the local blogs, Ruto is still the Mt Kenya kingpin despite Raila appointing Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate.

In the online poll, over 5000 respondents voted and 67.4 percent stated that Ruto is the candidate who will garner the most votes in Central Kenya while 32.6 percent said, Raila Odinga.

Here is the screenshot of the poll

The Kenyan DAILY POST.