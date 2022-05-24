Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is open to a future move to Real Madrid despite signing a three-year contract extension with French club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe ended months of transfer speculation on May 21 by penning a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions, a deal which stunned Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez who had been negotiating for a year to bring the French World Cup winner to Madrid.

Mbappe thanked Madrid fans for their support during the transfer speculation and claimed he is still open to the possibility of joining them in the coming years.

“Last week, when I made the decision to stay, I spoke with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, because I have a lot of respect for him and the club,” he said in an interview with BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague.

“It was important to say personally I am not going to Real Madrid’.

“Everything was good, and we have a good relationship, and after that I told PSG, I will stay a little longer here.

“(Is the Real Madrid dream over?) No, it is never over.

“The only difference now, is I have signed a contract for three more years, and you never know what can happen in the future.

“I don’t think about the future, I only think about the present, and that is PSG.”