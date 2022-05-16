Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 May 2022 – A video of a cop identified as Corporal Dennis Ouko controlling traffic at Syokimau went viral a few days ago, sparking reactions among Netizens.

Netizens celebrated him for doing his job with passion and urged the relevant Government authorities to promote him.

It is now emerging that Ouko is a published author who has written a book on love, marriage and family values.

He was motivated to write the book after he found a lady he loved and intended to marry cheating.

He however pulled himself together and moved on.

Below is a post by DCI giving more details on the cop.

Watch the viral clip if you missed it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.