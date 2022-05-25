Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – A former classmate of the Texas school shooter has disclosed that Salvador Ramos was bullied at school over his clothing and because his family was poor.

The former classmate, who asked not to be identified, told CNN he and Ramos, 18, were somewhat ‘close’ and used to play Xbox together.

He said Ramos began showing up to class less and less as other kids bullied him about his clothing and his family’s financial situation.

‘He would, like, not go to school…and he just, like, slowly dropped out. He barely came to school,’ the friend said.

After high school, the friend said they became even more distant from each other, but would occasionally message each other on Xbox.

He said Ramos got a job at a local Wendy’s, where colleagues remembered him as quiet and antisocial.

‘He would message me here and there,’ he said.

Four days prior to Tuesday’s shooting, Ramos reportedly sent his friend a picture of the AR and a backpack full of 5.56 rounds.

‘[He had] probably like seven [magazines],’ he said. “I was like: “Bro, why do you have this?” and he was like: “Don’t worry about it.”‘

The school shooter had reportedly bought two rifles on his 18th birthday, which was days ago, the Daily Beast reported.

Salvador, wearing body armor, and equipped with a handgun and possibly a rifle shot his grandmother before entering the school and opening fire.

He went from classroom to classroom shooting innocent people before he was killed.

The death toll also included 19 children and two adults, one of whom was a teacher.

A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official.

The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.

Before the shooting, Ramos told his friend that he ‘looked very different now.’

‘You wouldn’t recognize me,’ he messaged less than a week ago.

Ramos’s social media was full of photos of his new guns, which he bought on his 18th birthday, state senator Roland Gutierrez said.

Ramos also messaged a Los Angeles-based woman on May 12 on Instagram, tagging her in a photo of the guns.

‘You gonna repost my gun pics,’ @sal8dor_ direct messaged her.

‘what your guns gotta do with me,’ she replied on Friday.

‘Just wanted to tag you,’ he said back.

Then at 5:43am on Tuesday, @salv8dor_ messaged her and said: ‘I’m about to’.

The girl asked ‘about to what’ to which he answered: ‘I’ll tell you before 11.’#

He said he’d text her in an hour and urged her to respond.

‘I got a lil secret I wanna tell u,’ he messaged with a smiley face emoji covering its mouth.

‘Be grateful I tagged you,’ he wrote.

She replied: ‘No it’s just scary,’ adding: ‘I barely know you and you tag me in a picture with some guns?’

His last message at 9:16am on Tuesday was ‘Ima air out’

The shooting started around 11:32am.

The woman reacted with horror when she learnt what he had done.

‘He’s a stranger I know nothing about him he decided to tag me in his gun post,’ she wrote.

‘I’m so sorry for the victims and their families I really don’t know what to say.’

She then added: ‘The only reason I responded to him was because I was afraid of him I wish I stayed awake to at least try to convince him to not commit his crime. I didn’t know.’

When an Instagram user asked if she was his girlfriend, she replied: ‘I don’t know him and I don’t even live in Texas.’