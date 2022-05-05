Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 05 May 2022 – Drama ensued in Kiangua village in Meru which is about two kilometers from Mt Kenya forest after residents thought there was a Lion hiding in a hedge.

The terrified residents reported the matter to the Chief, who then called the nearest Kenya Wildlife Service station.

KWS officers rushed to the scene to contain the alleged lion before it could cause harm to humans and livestock.

When they got closer to the hedge, they were also convinced that it was a lion.

However, as they were preparing to contain it, they discovered that it was an image of a lion printed on a Carrefour shopping bag.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.