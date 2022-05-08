Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 8, 2022 – Tension continues to rise in the Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja after Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho blocked Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka from holding his political rally at the famous Tononoka Grounds.

Kalonzo, who is on a tour of Mombasa, was denied the permit to use the ground for allegedly campaigning for former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who is eyeing the same position in the Coastal County.

Speaking yesterday, Wiper chairman, Sheikh Omar Twaha, blamed Joho and his office for frustrating their bid to campaign for Sonko.

The party held rallies in Shanzu and Kisauni Constituencies but stated that it would proceed with its Tononoka rally with or without a permit.

In its argument, Wiper claimed that it booked the venue two days ago but was yet to receive a permit.

While in Mombasa, Sonko was in the spotlight after a county resident accused him of crying and laying flowers on a wrong grave.

Sonko led Kalonzo and other leaders to visit the grave he claimed to belong to his late mother.

“Don’t seek sympathy votes by visiting graves. It is so disheartening. My mother was laid to rest here seven years ago. Let Sonko find his mother’s grave,” the aggrieved resident, who was overwhelmed by emotions, lamented.

Governor Joho was accused of using the county government to bar Sonko’s rally and instead campaign for his preferred successor, Mvita MP, Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir.

Nassir and Sonko are vying on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Wiper Party tickets respectively, but both are members of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

