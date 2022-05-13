Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida, has rocked the Azimio La Umoja–One Kenya Alliance boat further after she advised her husband not to pick Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

This is even as Kalonzo has threatened to go it alone if Raila will not pick him as his running mate.

Speaking during the 70th-anniversary celebrations for Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Association (MYWA), Ida begged Raila to choose a woman as his running mate.

According to Ida, picking a female running mate would solidify Raila’s support base.

She explained that a choice of a female running mate will bolster the camp’s numbers and rally women to back one of their own and eventually help Raila clinch the top seat.

She publicly endorsed Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, Kitui governor Charity Ngilu, and Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege.

“From 1990, I have known her (Martha), she is a dynamic person. She is knowledgeable and so is Sabina Chege.”

“So what I’m saying, is if they pick a female running mate, I will be very much pleased. Be it Charity Ngilu, Sabina Chege or Martha Karua, I will be very much pleased,” Ida stated.

The Azimio selection panel had recommended Kalonzo, Peter Kenneth and Martha Karua to be considered for Raila’s running mate position.

Nonetheless, Ida expressed confidence that in case Azimio fails to pick one of the three, they will still remain key figures who will take up pivotal roles in transforming the country post President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era.

“Even if they will not be picked, I know they will keep working harder to make Kenya great,” Ida remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.