Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto, has caused a storm in Kenya Kwanza after she urged Kenyans to elect only UDA candidates come August.

In a video that surface online yesterday, Rachel appeared to suggest to Kenyans that they should reject candidates on Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya, Speaker Justin Muturi’s DP and Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi among others and elect only those vying on Ruto’s UDA party ticket.

The Second Lady urged voters to adopt the famous ‘six-piece’ voting pattern when they head to the ballot.

According to Rachel, the move will enable the DP to have people who will help him in power if he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta after the polls.

“Ili tuweze kuwa na watu ambao watashikia deputy president hiyo kazi, lazima tupige ile inaitwa suit. Tarehe tisa mwezi wa nane tuko na bwana harusi ambaye ni deputy president. Na ndio aweze kuingia ikulu pia mimi nikuwe First Lady,” Rachel said.

“Lazima tumvalishe suti ndio akae vizuri. Kuanzia chini mpaka juu. Kwa hivyo tunasema kuanzia chini mpaka juu in chama chetu cha UDA,” she added.

The six-piece voting mode involves members of a particular party electing only the party’s candidates in all the six elective positions in a general election, which include President, Governor, Senator, MP, MCA and Woman Representative.

UDA is among the party constituents of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, which has been registered as a coalition by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.