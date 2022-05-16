Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Tension has gripped Raila Odinga’s Azimio after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who has been throwing tantrums about the running mate position, officially filed a petition to exit the outfit.

This is even as Raila is set to announce his running mate today with Kalonzo being among the top contenders.

Kalonzo’s supporters initiated his exit from the coalition.

Speaking yesterday, Makueni MP Dan Maanzo confirmed that the party’s supporters had filed a petition seeking Wiper’s withdrawal from the Azimio coalition.

He noted that the party would join the High Court petition as an interested party – noting that Wiper had questions on the legality of the coalition agreement.

Kalonzo and his KANU counterpart Gideon Moi were missing during the Azimio Rally at the Kamukunji grounds yesterday where flagbearer Raila was poised to announce his running mate.

However, Maanzo stated that Kalonzo refused to attend the rally due to security concerns – citing an incident where former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was involved in an ugly clash with Azimio supporters in Mombasa.

The petition has been filed by the people today morning.

