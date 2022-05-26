Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Customer Service Advisors/ Tellers

Job Purpose

To efficiently handle customer transactions, maintaining customer satisfaction,  maximize revenue collection and manage risk while cross-selling bank products  to achieve branch profitability. 

 Key responsibilities and accountabilities 

  • Maintain cash limit for the branch and individual cashier.
  • • Ensure daily reconciliation of cash book and banking system.
  • Ensure daily reports are actioned as per schedule of reports.
  • • Ensure reporting to Operations Supervisor in cash limits,evaluationrepatriation daily.
  • Ensure cash security is adhered to and that the cash repatriation isadequately insured. 
  • Responding promptly to customer enquiries. 
  • Handling customer complaints and escalating where necessary.
  • • Obtaining and evaluating all relevant customer information to match to products and services. 
  • Guiding customers in the account opening process. 
  • Providing feedback to improve the efficiency of the customer service process. 
  • Ensure key rotations are done without compromise. 
  • Ensure offsite storage for duplicate storage room keys. 
  • Any other duty as assigned. 

 Minimum Qualifications and Experience 

  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a deposit-taking environment will be required. 
  • Working experience as a Direct Sales Representative will be an added advantage. 
  • Degree in Business Administration/Management/Cooperative Management or any other Business-related field.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send their application letters and detailed CVs to: 

Email: recruitment@caritas-mfb.co.ke 

Kindly indicate the position title on the subject line when applying. The closing date for the application is on Thursday 2nd June 2022. For more information please visit: http://www.caritas-mfb.co.ke Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

