Customer Service Advisors/ Tellers

Job Purpose

To efficiently handle customer transactions, maintaining customer satisfaction, maximize revenue collection and manage risk while cross-selling bank products to achieve branch profitability.

Key responsibilities and accountabilities

Maintain cash limit for the branch and individual cashier.

• Ensure daily reconciliation of cash book and banking system.

Ensure daily reports are actioned as per schedule of reports.

• Ensure reporting to Operations Supervisor in cash limits,evaluationrepatriation daily.

Ensure cash security is adhered to and that the cash repatriation isadequately insured.

Responding promptly to customer enquiries.

Handling customer complaints and escalating where necessary.

• Obtaining and evaluating all relevant customer information to match to products and services.

Guiding customers in the account opening process.

Providing feedback to improve the efficiency of the customer service process.

Ensure key rotations are done without compromise.

Ensure offsite storage for duplicate storage room keys.

Any other duty as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a deposit-taking environment will be required.

Working experience as a Direct Sales Representative will be an added advantage.

Degree in Business Administration/Management/Cooperative Management or any other Business-related field.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send their application letters and detailed CVs to:

Email: recruitment@caritas-mfb.co.ke

Kindly indicate the position title on the subject line when applying. The closing date for the application is on Thursday 2nd June 2022. For more information please visit: http://www.caritas-mfb.co.ke Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.