Customer Service Advisors/ Tellers
Job Purpose
To efficiently handle customer transactions, maintaining customer satisfaction, maximize revenue collection and manage risk while cross-selling bank products to achieve branch profitability.
Key responsibilities and accountabilities
- Maintain cash limit for the branch and individual cashier.
- • Ensure daily reconciliation of cash book and banking system.
- Ensure daily reports are actioned as per schedule of reports.
- • Ensure reporting to Operations Supervisor in cash limits,evaluationrepatriation daily.
- Ensure cash security is adhered to and that the cash repatriation isadequately insured.
- Responding promptly to customer enquiries.
- Handling customer complaints and escalating where necessary.
- • Obtaining and evaluating all relevant customer information to match to products and services.
- Guiding customers in the account opening process.
- Providing feedback to improve the efficiency of the customer service process.
- Ensure key rotations are done without compromise.
- Ensure offsite storage for duplicate storage room keys.
- Any other duty as assigned.
Minimum Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a deposit-taking environment will be required.
- Working experience as a Direct Sales Representative will be an added advantage.
- Degree in Business Administration/Management/Cooperative Management or any other Business-related field.
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send their application letters and detailed CVs to:
Email: recruitment@caritas-mfb.co.ke
Kindly indicate the position title on the subject line when applying. The closing date for the application is on Thursday 2nd June 2022. For more information please visit: http://www.caritas-mfb.co.ke Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
