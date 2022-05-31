Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – A randy taxi driver shamelessly narrated to Oga Obinna how he took advantage of a drunk female client.

According to the driver, a beautiful lady requested for a cab after merrymaking with her boyfriend in one of the city clubs.

She reportedly left her boyfriend in the club after a disagreement and decided to go home alone.

After boarding the taxi, she sat in the front seat and the driver could not resist her hot thighs.

He started touching her thighs and when he realized that she was also in the mood, they agreed to have a quickie in the cab.

They stimulated sex along the way while looking for the perfect place to park the car and exchange fluids.

He parked the taxi in an open field in Kitengela and the rest as he says in the interview with Oga Obinna is history.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.