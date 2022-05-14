Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 14 May 2022 – A Twitter user, identified as Victor Rops, who worked as a taxi driver to supplement his income during the curfew period in 2020, has narrated his experience with the notorious mchele gang.

Narrating the incident on Twitter, Victor revealed he met a lady in the line of duty at Hurlingham.

She introduced herself as the daughter of a former Kenyan Ambassador.

She further claimed she had just returned to the country from Canada where she was studying.

After a brief chat, they exchanged contacts and since Victor told her he is a taxi driver, she called him the next day and booked him for a trip out of town.

When he went to pick her up, another man joined them.

She claimed he was her childhood friend.

Along the way, he started feeling dizzy and quickly texted a friend who worked at the DOD (Department of Defence).

The friend suspected that he had been drugged and advised him to park the car by the roadside, put on the hazards and tell the duo to get out so that he can check some mechanical issue.

Immediately the duo stepped out, he locked the car and slept.

His friend later came with cops and found the duo trying to wake him up by knocking the doors.

They were arrested and he was taken to the hospital.

Read the full Twitter thread by the victim narrating the horrifying incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.